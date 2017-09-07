Cambodia, Thailand To Boost More Cooperation

Source: AKP

The 3rd Cambodia-Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR) was held here this morning at the Peace Palace under the theme “Enhanced Partnership for Peace and Prosperity”.

This important meeting took place under the co-chairmanship of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his visiting Thai counterpart H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.

After the meeting, the two Prime Ministers shared some outcomes of their discussion at a joint press conference. Both leaders pledged to further promote the cooperation on agro-trading, fight against drug and human trafficking, labour migration, investment, and connectivity.

Both nations want the “white zone” along the common border to become a free-drug area, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, during the meeting, Cambodia requested the Thai side to continue and increase the assistance for the Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand, and his Thai counterpart accepted the request.

Besides, the Thai side pledged to speed up water, land and rail connectivity between the two countries, the Cambodian premier added.

H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse arrived in Phnom Penh this morning for a day-long visit in Cambodia.

Following the arrival, H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha held a retreat and then a bilateral meeting with Samdech Techo Hun Sen. And after Joint Cabinet Retreat, both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of two documents.

Besides, the Thai premier paid a courtesy call on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chum, Acting Head of State and President of the Senate, and inaugurated the Cambodia-Thailand Friendship Garden in Phnom Penh before concluding his visit in Cambodia this evening.

Related posts