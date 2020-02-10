Cambodia-Thailand Bilateral Trade Hit $10B in 2019

Source: FN

Cambodia-Thailand trade volume had reached nearly USD 10 billion in 2019, according to official report from Embassy of Thailand in Cambodia, which Fresh News received on 10 February 2020.

The report indicated that among the USD 9.4 billion, Cambodia imported goods worth of USD 7.14 billion from Thailand, while Kingdom exported USD 2.2 billion.

Most of Cambodian products exported to Thailand include maize, cassava, soybeans, while Thailand’s exports to Cambodia include machines, electronics, fuel, construction materials, foodstuffs, cosmetics and home appliances.

Cambodia and Thailand have a strong business network. Both countries are working towards the goal of trade flows between the neighbours to reach USD 15 billion in 2020, a jump of almost 10 percent from the USD 6.1 billion in 2017, a senior Thai trade official addressed at the sixth meeting of Cambodia-Thailand Joint Trade Committee held in 2018.

