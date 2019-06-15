Cambodia-Tajikistan Agree on Three Points to Strengthen Cooperation

Source: FN

While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attending the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Republic of Tajikistan from 13-15 June 2019, he paid a courtesy call on Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan on 15 June.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia and Tajikistan have signed diplomatic relations since 1995, yet the cooperation is stagnant.

Today, both sides agreed on three initiatives to strengthen the relations and cooperation, including:

(1) Sending ambassadors to both respective countries, which Prime Minister appointed Cambodian Ambassador to Russia as Ambassador to Tajikistan.

(2) Establishing a memorandum of understanding for political consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries; in particular, prioritizing cooperation on economic, trade, investment, culture and tourism, etc.

(3) Exchanging visits of senior delegations.

On behalf of Cambodian King, Prime Minister Hun Sen invited the president for an official visit to the kingdom.

President Emomali Rahmon fully agreed on the above initiatives.

Regarding cooperation on trade and economy, the president expressed interest on purchasing Cambodia’s apparel and clothing products.

The president also invited Prime Minister Hun Sen to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at the appropriate time to promote cooperation for mutual interests.

