Cambodia Suspends Exporting White Rice and Paddy Rice to Ensure Food Security

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered to suspend the exports of Cambodian white rice and paddy rice, effective on 5 April 2020 to ensure food security in the Kingdom amid Covid-19 crisis.

The order was made in the press conference held on Monday.

“I order to suspend exporting white rice and paddy rice effective on 5 April to ensure food security; but we still export fragrant rice until a new decision made,” the premier said.

