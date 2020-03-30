Cambodia Suspends Exporting White Rice and Paddy Rice to Ensure Food Security

Government Considers Allocating $500M Loans to Banks and MFIs with Low Interest Rates to Help Citizens amid Covid-19
Source: FN
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered to suspend the exports of Cambodian white rice and paddy rice, effective on 5 April 2020 to ensure food security in the Kingdom amid Covid-19 crisis.
The order was made in the press conference held on Monday.
“I order to suspend exporting white rice and paddy rice effective on 5 April to ensure food security; but we still export fragrant rice until a new decision made,” the premier said.