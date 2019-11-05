Cambodia Supports Japan’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen fully supported the Japan-initiated Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy (FOIP), addressing at the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit held in Thailand on 4 November 2019.

At the summit, leaders of Mekong-Japan discussed in depth the challenges of the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit. The Mekong leaders thanked the Prime Minister of Japan and the Thai Prime Minister for hosting this important 11th Mekong-Japan Summit.

ASEAN leaders expressed appreciation for Japan’s continued support for ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture that is open, transparent, inclusive and rules-based.

They shared the view to promote a rules-based Indo-Pacific region that is free and open, embraces key ASEAN principles such as ASEAN unity and centrality, inclusiveness, transparency, and complements ASEAN community-building process.

ASEAN leaders also reiterated the importance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), welcomed Japan’s explicit support of the AOIP, and encouraged Japan to undertake cooperation with ASEAN in the key areas outlined in the Outlook, covering maritime cooperation, connectivity, sustainable development and economic cooperation, in order to contribute to peace, freedom, and prosperity in the region.

