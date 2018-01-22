Cambodia Suggests Direct Flight between Phnom Penh and New Delhi

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, met here yesterday afternoon at the Peace Palace with newly appointed Ambassador of India to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Manika Jain.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier told reporters after the courtesy meeting that Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to H.E. Ms. Manila Jain and urged the new Indian diplomat to help boosting for the direct flight between the two nations in order to promote tourism and trade.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister said if there is direct flight between New Delhi and Phnom Penh or Siem Reap, the number of Indian visitors to Cambodia will see more increase.

For her part, H.E. Ms. Manika Jain pledged to put all efforts to further promote trade, tourism, culture and other sectors of cooperation for the interests of both countries and peoples.

