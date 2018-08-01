Cambodia Succeeds Economic and Democratic Development in 2018, Says PM Hun Sen

Source : FN

After Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) received excessive support from the people, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that 2018 is the year that Cambodia has triumphed in building economic and democratic processes in the country.

The announcement was made at the inauguration of boat taxi station at Phnom Penh’s Russei Keo district, his first public appear after the 6th National Assembly members election on 29 July 2018.

Prime Mnister Hun Sen on Wednesday announced free access to newly launched boat taxi from Russei Keo district to Takhmao city and train route from Banteay Meanchey to Phnom Penh, effective from today until the end of 2018.

According to the latest World Bank report released in May 2018, Cambodia’s economic continues to grow 7 percent in 2018 due to a rebound in exports of textiles and clothing, accompanied by growth in tourism and agriculture.

According to the Ministry of Land Management and Construction, approximately 1,643 new projects constructed on total area of 5.3 million square meters in the first 6 months of 2018 with an estimated investment of $2.1 billion.

