Cambodia Spends Additional $40M to Buy Weapons from China on Top of Military Aids from Beijing: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

July 29 Cambodia decided to spend an additional USD 40 million to buy weapons from China on top of the military aids given by the Chinese Government to strengthen Cambodia’s defense sector, Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed during visit to the new stadium Morodok Techo National Stadium on Monday.

“Now the weapons we ordered [from China] have arrived. The USD 40 million is an additional budget we spend on top of the Chinese military aids,” said Prime Minister.

“I want to strengthen Cambodia’s military capacity. You can come to see what we have in Sihanoukville. Which country does not have firearms? Our firearms are old that need replacement,” he added.

Related posts