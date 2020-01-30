Cambodia to Spend at Any Cost to Prevent Coronavirus: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced clearly that the Royal Government of Cambodia has enough budget and is willing to spend at any cost on coronavirus prevention, addressing at the briefing on Coronavirus held Thursday morning at the Peace Palace.

The premier underlined that the Ministry of Health’s budget is enough to cover the expense on preventing the coronavirus.

Answering the press’s question on the budget scale to mitigate Coronavirus, the premier said, “I could not specify how much money, but the government is willing to spend at any cost let alone USD 100 million, 300 million, or 1 billion.”

“Government has enough money in hand to spend, as we cannot let the people suffer without taking any measures,” the premier added.

As of 30 January 2020, there is only one reported case of Coronavirus across the Kingdom, which appeared on a Chinese man travelling from Wuhan to Sihanoukville.

Chinese health authorities announced Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday. A total of 170 people have died of the disease, according to state media Xinhua.

