Cambodia-Singapore Relations to Become Closer

Source: AKP

The relations between Cambodia and Singapore will become closer and their cooperation will further boosted thanks to support and coordination from both countries’ governments, institutions, especially civil servants and people.

The belief was made by outgoing Ambassador of Singapore to Cambodia H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong while paying a farewell visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, here at the Peace Palace this morning, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier.

H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong said he is proud to work closely with the Cambodian people, civil servants and leaders, especially to obtain good cooperation from the Royal Government which contributed to the success of his four-year-and-a-half mission in the Kingdom.

Regarding the COVID-19 issue, the outgoing Singaporean diplomat spoke highly of the preventive measures against the pandemic in Cambodia, stressing that Cambodia is a safest place to live.

In response, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Government of Singapore for its support to Cambodia in the past and agreed with the ambassador’s assessment of the relationship between the two countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister appreciated H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong’s efforts in expanding, strengthening and enhancing the relations and cooperation between both nations during his diplomatic term.

In the context of COVID-19, the Prime Minister shared the Royal Government’s strategy to fight against COVID-19, saying that there are three battlefields: 1. prevent the import of the disease, 2. control the spread and prevent community transmission, and 3. cure all COVID-19 patients.

