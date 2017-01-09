Cambodia, Singapore Leaders Look for More Cooperation

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held talks here this afternoon at the Peace Palace with visiting President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, both leaders exchanged views on the possibility to boost up the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and human resource training.

In the meeting, Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam congratulated Cambodia on her progress and achievements, especially in the economic, industrial and construction sectors. He also expressed his optimism over the relations between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishment of their diplomatic ties.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Government and people of Singapore for their assistance to Cambodia, stressing that Cambodia’s current development is inseparable from Singapore’s support. Moreover, he requested the Singaporean side to continue to assist Cambodia in human resource training, to encourage more investors and tourists to Cambodia, to expand the two-way trade, and to buy Cambodian rice, particularly the organic one.

In reply, the Singapore president accepted Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s requests and pledged to help Cambodia in the fields of investment and human resource training.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the bilateral trade between Cambodia and Singapore is amounted to around US$500 million annually.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of two cooperation documents, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Collaboration in the Field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training between the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training of the Kingdom of Cambodia and ITE (Institute of Technical Education) Education Services, Republic of Singapore; and the MoU between Calmette Hospital, Cambodia, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital Pte Ltd, Singapore.

H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam and his spouse arrived in Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon for a four-day state visit in Cambodia. This morning, they were received in separate royal audiences by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk​, at the Royal Palace.

They are also scheduled to visit Singapore-project at the Calmette Hospital, Phnom Penh and Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap province.

