Cambodia Shares Its Clear Stance on COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has re-affirmed Cambodia’s clear stance against the COVID-19 pandemic to other ASEAN leaders at the 36th ASEAN Summit (Plenary Session) via Videoconference held on June 26 under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”.

According to the Premier, COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a number of challenges including public health safety, disruption on mobilisation and global supply chain as well as severe social impacts and global economic downturn. In this context, the collective responses and solidarity based on multilateralism, especially under the UN framework, is indispensable. Truly, this is not the time for blame-game, discriminate, or disengage the allies based on political agenda.

“In this regard, Cambodia fully supports the constitutional mandate of World Health Organisation (WHO) as the leading and coordinating authority in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. While looking forward to the earliest success of vaccine development, Cambodia is calling on the vaccine to be a global common goods which can be accessed by all,” he underlined.

At the regional level, Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued, Cambodia is proud that ASEAN has been relatively successful compared to other regions in the fight against COVID-19.

“In April, we held Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 via videoconference and agreed on a number of practical measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis. In addition, we have further expanded our cooperation through active involvement with external partners,” he said.

According to WHO, 138,685 have so far been infected with COVID-19 in ASEAN, of them 4,046 have been killed and 77,788 others have recovered.

