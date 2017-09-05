Cambodia Seeks Malaysia’s Support in Halal Food Production Training

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has asked Malaysia to help training Cambodian Muslims on halal food production.

The request was made here yesterday afternoon when the premier received visiting Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department H.E. Dato’ Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, told reporters after the meeting.

The Cambodian leader also requested the Malaysian side to encourage more investors to Cambodia to invest in different sectors, especially in halal food production for export.

Prime Minister Hun Sen briefed his guest on Cambodia’s achievements and industrial development policy, stressing that the current development of Cambodia is inseparable from the support, particularly investment, from Malaysia.

For his part, H.E. Dato’ Seri Jamil Khir Baharom responded positively to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s requests and spoke highly of Cambodia’s progress compared to his previous visit seven years ago.

The Malaysian minister also appreciated peace, political stability as well as religious harmony in Cambodia.

