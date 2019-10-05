Cambodia Receives over 470,000 Vietnamese Tourists in First Seven Months of 2019, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that in the first seven months of 2019, Cambodia receives over 470,000 Vietnamese tourists, an increase of 4.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018, addressing at the Viet Nam-Cambodia Investment and Trade Promotion Conference on Friday in Ha Noi, Viet Nam.

The premier added that the number of Vietnamese tourists visiting Cambodia ranked the 2nd in 2017 and 2018. At the same time, the number of tourists from both countries is expected to grow further by accelerating promotional activities and increasing connectivity among tourism destinations and products.

In particular, the direct flights between Phnom Penh and Da Nang in the central of Vietnam will be established in addition to the existing 112 Cambodian-Vietnam flights per week.

In the first seven months of 2019, the total international tourist arrivals to Cambodia were 3.84 million, an increase of 11 percent over the same period in 2018.

Cambodia expects to receive 6.6 million international tourists by 2019; more than 7 million in 2025; 11 million in 2030; and 15 million in 2030.

