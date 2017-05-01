Cambodia Ready to Welcome Philippine President to Upcoming WEF in Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Cambodia is ready to welcome H.E. Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, to the World Economic Forum to be held on May 10 to 12, 2017 in Phnom Penh.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, made the affirmation while holding a bilateral talk with the Philippine president on April 29, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, according to a statement released on his Facebook page.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on the strengthening and expansion of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially on the promotion of trade and investment for their mutual benefits.

