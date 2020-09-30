Cambodia Ready to Join All Development Partners to Restore Socio-Economic Situation after COVID-19 Crisis

Source: AKP

Cambodia is ready to join all relevant development partners, both bilateral and multilateral, to contribute to the efforts to restoring the socio-economic situation and promoting prosperity for all in post COVID-19 crisis.

The remarks were made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on Sept. 29.

The Cambodian Premier also expressed his conviction that “our efforts and collaboration will certainly enable us to achieve the sustainable development vision, in spite of some delays.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reiterated Cambodia’s firm support for the roles of the United Nations, and encouraged the United Nations to continue playing active role in supporting all member states, especially the developing countries.

“We would not be able to have continued global security, peace and harmony without the presence of strong United Nations, fully respected by all of its member states,” he underlined.

