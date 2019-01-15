Cambodia Ranks the Sixth among World’s Fastest Growing Economies: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that after receiving the complete peace at the end of 1998, Cambodian economy has been progressing remarkably, starting from Zero, and during the last two decades, Cambodia has been ranked the sixth among the highest and fastest growing economies in the world.

His statement was made at the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27) held at Sokha Angkor Hotel in Siem Reap province on Tuesday.

“Cambodia achieves the average growth of 7% per annum through constant development of the main sectors including industry, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, services, real estate, telecommunication, and transport. Particularly, economic infrastructure of Cambodia is moving from the reliance on agriculture to industry and services as the main sectors,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“With regard to the poverty rate, it has decreased from 53.2% in 2004 to 13.5% in 2014, and it has been forecasted to decrease to about 10% at the present,” he added.

Cambodian Strongman stressed that this factor has made Cambodia more ambitious in continuously making effort to become the higher middle-income country in 2030, and high income country in 2050. This achievement clearly reflects that peace brings development, and strong development ensures permanent peace.

