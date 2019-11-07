Cambodia to Protect Peace at All Cost: Hun Sen Tells Foreign Friends

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the commitment to protecting the kingdom’s peace and ensuring the livings of people at any cost.

The statement was made at the ceremony on official implementation of National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) 2019-2023, held at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

“My foreign friends shall understand that we have to manage a situation, as we have gone through indescribable pain due to the terms democracy and human rights and then coup […] we have sacrificed countless of lives and blood to earn the first absolute peace and unity nationwide in the history,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“We have invested our lives to find peace and unity; hence, we must take actions to ensure that our people will not be dead, injured, or separated like in the past,” he added.

Strongman Hun Sen announced that he abides the democratic process and gives all the rights to those who win the elections, not those who usurp the power by attempting a coup to overthrow the legitimate government and arrest the ruling prime minister.

In order to protect peace, Premier Hun Sen said he will execute all means to eradicate all attempts to create chaos in Cambodia.

He urged those who have conspired to commit treason to confess to be pardoned.

Related posts