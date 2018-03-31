Cambodia Prioritizes Three Areas to Be a Middle-Income Country, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted three priorities that the Royal Government of Cambodia has been focusing on to transform Cambodia into a middle-income country by 2030.

The statement was made on Friday at the sixth Mekong Greater Sub-Region Summit (GMS-6) and 10th Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam Development Triangle Summit (CLV-10) in Hanoi.

The premier said that Cambodia is actively building physical infrastructure, especially focusing on economic corridor development, linking local to the region through the integration of multi-transport systems.

Second, Cambodia is developing a non-physical infrastructure through upgrading of logistics and services to turn Cambodia into a center of logistics in GMS through implementing cross-border transport agreements.

Third, Cambodia is promoting human resource capacity with the private sector, especially focusing on education, science, engineering, technology and mathematics, technical and vocational training programs.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that global economic growth was improving in 2017 and will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019.

He suggested that in order to improve the flow of future regional growth, the Greater Mekong Sub-region requires the accelerated regional integration and connectivity, which should focus on finance, e-commerce, and urban development in border areas.

At the same time, Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed the five challenges, including failure in taking the fullest potential of the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Corridor, issues derived from rapid urbanization growth, congestion on border gates caused by trade and business activities, ineffective and untimely infrastructure systems and trade facilitation, and high dependence on natural resources and low wage labor force, which will result in failure to achieve sustainable development.

The premier thanked the Government of Vietnam, the Asian Development Bank and the Greater Mekong Sub-Committee for organizing GMS Business Summit to search for new drivers of economic growth.

