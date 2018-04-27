Cambodia PM Receives Permanent Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia received visiting Permanent Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong, here at the Peace Palace this morning.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, told reporters after the meeting that, during the courtesy meeting, H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong conveyed greetings from the Vietnamese leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and congratulated Cambodia’s achievements, mainly the economic growth and political stability.

H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong also informed the Prime Minister of her talks with Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian NA, and of the handover ceremony of Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) Hosting Authority from Vietnam to Cambodia. She affirmed that the Vietnamese side will share its experience with Cambodia over the organisation of APPF Annual Meeting.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Vietnamese leaders for their greetings, adding that the achievements obtained by Cambodia are inseparable from the assistance of Vietnam.

The Premier encouraged the Vietnamese NA to continue its cooperation with the Cambodian NA for the success of the 27th APPF Annual Meeting to be held in Siem Reap province in January 2019.

