Cambodia PM Encourages the Public and Tourists to Enjoy the 6th Sea Festival

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen called here this morning to the public and tourists to enjoy the 6th Sea Festival in Kep from Dec. 22-24, 2017.

“Please join the Sea Festival in Kep province this weekend and I wish you all happiness and safe travel,” he said in a Facebook post.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also asked all his compatriots to pay attention to their health and to take good care of the elderly people as the cold weather will continue, especially at the coastal areas.

Kep is hosting the 6th Sea Festival from Dec. 22 to 24. The Cambodian premier and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen are expected to preside over the official opening ceremony tomorrow evening.

