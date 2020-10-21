Cambodia PM Calls for Understanding from Financial Institutions toward Flood Victims

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning appealed to all financial institutions to tolerate and understand the difficulties faced by the victims of ongoing flash floods.

“I’d like to call on all banks (financial institutions) to reduce interest rates or delay the repayments for flood-affected people,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen when he visited flood victims in Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Moreover, Samdech Techo Prime Minister urged the banks not to impose foreclosure on any flood victims, but it can be done on those who try to incite people not to repay the banks.

According to the National Bank of Cambodia, a total of 51 commercial banks, 14 specialised banks, 6 representative offices and different micro-financial institutions are providing financial services in the Kingdom.

Related posts