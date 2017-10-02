Cambodia PM To Attend Brunei Sultan’s Accession to the Throne This Week

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will lead a high delegation to attend the Golden Jubilee Celebration of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s Accession to the Throne from Oct. 5 to 7, 2017 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this morning, this upcoming trip will be made at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Kingdom of Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam share good relations of friendship and cooperation, it said.

“The invitation extended by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and the attendance of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in this important celebration assure the top leaders of both countries continued strong commitment to further strengthen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two Kingdoms,” underlined the same source.

Related posts