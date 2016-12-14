Cambodia, the Philippines Reach 4 Cooperation Deals

Source: AKP

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of the Philippines have reached four important documents to promote their cooperation in the fields of security, sports, labour and tourism, during the state visit by President of the Philippines H.E. Rodrigo Duterte in Cambodia on Dec. 13-14, 2016.

Those four documents were signed here this afternoon at the Peace Palace by senior officials of both nations under the witness of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and visiting Filipino President H.E. Rodrigo Duterte.

Those documents are the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Combating Transnational Crimes between the National Police of Cambodia and the Philippine National Police, the Memorandum Agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines Concerning the Cooperation in the Field of Labour, the Memorandum of Agreement on Sports Cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia and the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Implementation Programme of Tourism Cooperation 2016-2020 between Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Tourism of the Philippines.

Related posts