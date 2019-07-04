Cambodia Organizes Khmer Noodle for Foreign Guests at WTO Headquarter

Source: FN

As the host of “Socio-Cultural Program”, Cambodia organized traditional Khmer cuisine and other appetizers for foreign guests to taste. Among those, Khmer noodle was served to represent Cambodia’s identity.

Khmer Noodle, locally known as Num Banh Chok, is rice vermicelli noodle with soup. It is served wth Samlar Khmer – a soup made of fermented fish topped with crisp raw vegetables including cucumbers, banana blossom, and water lily stems and fresh herbs, such as basil and mint.

Socio-Cultural Program was held Wednesday evening on the sideline of the “the 7th Aid for Trade Global Review” at the WTO headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland.

It aims to provide an opportunity for all participants to discuss and exchange views on any issue benefiting every country.

