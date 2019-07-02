Cambodia Opposes Foreign Interference in the Cambodian Internal Affairs, Says President of Ruling CPP

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), said that Cambodia is under no foreign rules and oppose foreign interference in the Cambodian internal affairs, addressed in the Meeting to commemorate the 68th Founding Anniversary of the CPP, held Friday at Koh Pich, Phnom Penh.

The claim was made in response to allegations that the ruling party was under Vietnamese influence.

“The Cambodian People’s Party is determined to firmly defend independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and to oppose foreign interference in the Cambodian internal affairs, because such interference was the major cause for our country’s disaster,” said Prime Minister.

“I am taking this opportune moment to remind once again that Cambodia is under no foreign rules. We give no chance to foreign interference in our internal affairs. We bow to no pressures or threats. We already went through unjust sanction from countries. That we do not bow our heads is the honor of our nation,” he added.

He continued the Cambodian People’s Party, who won and returned every human rights and dignity to the people, will continue marching forward on the path of liberal and pluralistic democracy, respect of human rights and rule of law in conformity with situation of Cambodia.

“Let me underline that true democracy, rights and freedom rest in the process of national rebirth, in the success of the peace and national development, and in exercising the Cambodian Constitution and laws. They do not rest on verbal expressions of ill-will persons or circles. The Cambodian people have nurtured democracy, rights and freedom over the past 40 years. Thus, we know what to do to defend and strengthen democracy further,” addressed the Premier.

28 June 2019 is the 68th founding anniversary of the Cambodian People’s Party, initially was the Khmer Revolutionary Party. The Party was born from the patriotic struggle movement of the Cambodian people against the French colonialism for national independence and has traversed innumerable obstacles on a long and zigzag path of the Cambodian history to win prideful peace and development in the present for the nation and people.

