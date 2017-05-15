Cambodia Is One of the Main Supporters of the Belt and Road Initiative

Source: AKP

Chinese President H.E Xi Jinping yesterday highlighted some key supporting nations of the Belt and Road Initiative, including Cambodia.

According to his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on May 14, 2017, H.E. Xi Jinping said after proposing the building of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which he called the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, four years on, over 100 countries and international organisations have supported and got involved in this initiative.

“These four years have seen deepened policy connectivity. I have said on many occasions that the pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative is not meant to reinvent the wheel. Rather, it aims to complement the development strategies of countries involved by leveraging their comparative strengths. We have enhanced coordination with the policy initiatives of relevant countries, such as the Eurasian Economic Union of Russia, the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity, the Bright Road initiative of Kazakhstan, the Middle Corridor initiative of Turkey, the Development Road initiative of Mongolia, the Two Corridors, One Economic Circle initiative of Viet Nam, the Northern Powerhouse initiative of the UK and the Amber Road initiative of Poland. We are also promoting complementarity between China’s development plan and those of Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hungary and other countries. China has signed cooperation agreements with over 40 countries and international organisations and carried out framework cooperation on production capacity with more than 30 countries. During the forum, a number of cooperation agreements on policy connectivity and action plans will be signed. We will also launch Belt and Road cooperation initiative on trade connectivity together with some 60 countries and international organizations. Such policy connectivity will produce a multiplying effect on cooperation among the parties involved”, he added.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is among the 28 Heads of State/Government attended the BRF for International Cooperation held in Beijing, China on May 14-15.

Related posts