Cambodia Officially Announces to Host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting, 16-17 November

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen officially announced to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM13) on 16-17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh, speaking at the closing ceremony of the annual conference of the ministry held Friday at the Peace Palace.

“2020 is the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, which highlights the joint commitment to strengthen multilateralism. 2020 is also the year that Cambodia will host ASEM13 under the theme [strengthening multilateralism for shared growth],” he said.

Cambodia has become ASEM member since 2004 and has always valued the meeting as it provides mutual benefits for Asia and Europe, according to the premier.

Strongman Hun Sen said no one could deny the indispensable contributions of ASEM in politics and diplomacy of the regions. Since its establishment in 1996, ASEM has played a key role as a dialogue and cooperation forum that connects Asia and Europe.

“ASEM provides Cambodia with opportunities to accelerate and deepen her integration in the region and the world and that the upcoming ASEM13 will be the largest historical and diplomatic event for Cambodia,” prime minister underlined.

He stressed that hosting ASEM13 allows Cambodia to affirm its highest commitment to strengthen the multilateral system; and to participate in global efforts in addressing global challenges and search for opportunities to further develop global economy.

“ASEM13 and other seven simultaneous events, which will bring together leaders from 51 countries and heads of regional institutions, require national efforts to address technical and logistical issues, protocol, location, and security,” he added.

