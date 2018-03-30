Cambodia Has No Political Crisis or War, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Addressing to over 14,000 garment workers from 23 factories in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey, Prime Minister Hun Sen once again said that Cambodia currently has no war and no political crisis as some individuals from the opposition party have said.

“The job and the income are not generated in a country with war nor by the opposition group, but it comes from the efforts of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which has brought peace through win-win policy and integrated into one nation, one King, one constitution, one government, and one armed force. This is the golden opportunity to solve our socio-economic development”, stated the premier.

“Cambodia has no war nor political crisis. Those who are imprisoned are the ones who should be punished. Garment workers are still working in factories, the farmers are still farming, the traders are still trading, and tourists are still coming, so what is called a political crisis?” he asked.

At the same time, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the 6th mandate national assembly election will be held as scheduled, which is on July 29, 2018.

Seeing the value of peace, the premier also called on workers to maintain peace and to work hard to promote the national economy and to improve their livelihoods.

Related posts