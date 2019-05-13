Cambodia and Nepal to Ink Two Agreements

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, will preside over the signing ceremony of two agreements at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh at 5:40 p.m. after concluding the bilateral talks.

The two documents include (1) Framework Agreement on Trade and Investment, signed by Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, Secretary for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies of Nepal, and Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

(2) Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce of Nepal and the Chamber of Commerce of Cambodia, signed by Mr. Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, President of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, and Oknha Lim Heng, Vice President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce.

Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli landed Phnom Penh at 3 p.m for an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 13 to 15 May 2019, at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister to Cambodia will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and promote economic, trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

