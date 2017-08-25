Cambodia Needs Some US$5,400 Million for Country’s Development for 2018-2020

Source: AKP

Cambodia needs a total of US$5,417 million to carry out the Public Investment Programme for Three-Year Rolling 2018-2020 whose draft was approved by the weekly cabinet meeting held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to a press release of the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers made public this afternoon, Cambodia needs US$1,918 million in 2018, US$1,785 million in 2019, and US$1,714 million in 2020 to carry out 586 development projects in the three-year period.

Between 2018 and 2020, 166 projects, being implemented, need a total of US$2,536 million, while 420 others, to be carried out, require some US$2,881 million, it pointed out.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has pledged some US$537 million while the development partners, US$2,918.1 million, therefore Cambodia needs more US$1,961.8 million, it said.

Some 15.3 percent of the total fund will be allocated for projects in social affairs sector, 44 percent for projects in economic sector, 26.9 percent for projects in infrastructure sector, and 13.8 percent for projects in services sector and inter-sectoral programme.

