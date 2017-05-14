Cambodia, Mongolia To Strengthen Cooperation

Source: AKP

Cambodian and Mongolian premiers agreed to further tighten their ties of friendship and cooperation, during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation” in Beijing, China this morning.

According to the official Facebook page of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Erdenebat Jargaltulga, Prime Minister of Mongolia, suggested the exchange of visit, especially between the private sector such as small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The Mongolian leader spoke highly of Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s leadership and asked him to share Cambodia’s experience in the establishment of free market and special economic zones in a partnership with China. Moreover, he sought the Kingdom’s support to Mongolia’s candidacy as a member of East Asia Summit (EAS) and of ASEAN dialogue partnership.

For his part, Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed both sides to create a joint committee to work on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, but, he said, a memorandum of understanding on investment protection needs to be signed before the establishment of the committee.

The Cambodian premier requested the Mongolian side to buy Cambodian rice and to study which products it can export to Cambodia.

He also expressed Cambodia’s delight to share experience on Cambodia-China free market, and pledged to discuss with other ASEAN member countries over Mongolia’s request to be member of EAS and ASEAN dialogue partnership. Anyway, he said, ASEAN always encourages, strengthens and expands such partnership cooperation.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen accepted H.E. Erdenebat Jargaltulga’s invitation to pay a visit to Mongolia at an appropriate time.

Cambodia and Mongolia established their diplomatic relations in 1950.

Related posts