Cambodia Marks 29th Anniversary of Paris Peace Agreement

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia today posted a message on his official Facebook page to mark the 29th anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23, 1991-Oct. 23, 2020).

In the short message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen briefed some historical records towards the conclusion of the peace accord.

“Congratulations to the 29th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23). […]. 29 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1991, the four parties of Cambodia, including Samdech Techo Hun Sen representing the then Cambodian government, the FUNCINPEC movement represented by Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Rannariddh, the Khmer People’s National Liberation Front by Mr. Son Sann, and the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) by Mr. Khieu Samphan signed the peace accord in Paris, France in the presence of international witnesses from 18 countries, including the then UN Secretary-General to end the civil war in Cambodia,” wrote Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Despite the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991, Cambodia continued to face civil war caused by the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) group.

But, the Premier added, it was the Win-Win policy (launched in Pailin) that completely ended the civil war in 1998 and since then the whole Cambodia has enjoyed full peace and happiness until now.

At the same time, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Information H.E. Chea Chanboribo also shared his insight on this historical event.

In order to value the Oct. 23, 1991, it is important for the Cambodian people to understand from which point the realities of the journey towards achieving this agreement started.

Historical facts showed that the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991 was the result of Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s initiative in 1985 to begin talks with Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk in order to end the armed conflict between Khmer and Khmer, he said.

As a result, he added, the negotiations between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the former king Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk took place twice, the first one on Dec. 2, 1987 and the second in January 1988.

“Therefore, we can conclude that without these two negotiations between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, there would have been no Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991,” underlined H.E. Secretary of State.

Related posts