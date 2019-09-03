Cambodia-Malaysia Sign Two Agreements

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minsiter Hun Sen and his Malaysian counterpart Dr. Mahathir Mohamad presided over the signing ceremony of two documents, held at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

The two agreements include:

1. Agreement on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between the Kingdom of Cambodia and Malaysia, signed by H.E. Mr. Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, and H.E. Dr. Aun Porn Moniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Cambodia; and

2. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the Kingdom of Cambodia and Malaysia, signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia and H.E. Mr. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism of Cambodia.

Both also chaired the joint press conference on the result of the meeting.

Related posts