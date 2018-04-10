Cambodia Maintains Peace and Eludes Disasters, PM Hun Sen Says

Source: FN

“Cambodia has maintained its independence and sovereignty, and eluded any disasters harming Cambodians who are actively contributing to the national development,” Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote in a wish letter to all Cambodians, dated on April 3, 2018.

Thanks to security and peace in 2017, Cambodia’s economic growth will achieve 6.9% through the growth of manufacturing, construction, agriculture and services such as tourism and real estate.

Prime Minister said that Cambodia is now transforming its economic structure from a country depending on agriculture to industry and services.

