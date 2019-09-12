Cambodia-Laos Relations Promoted to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Source: FN

Prime Minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) Dr. Thongloun Sisoulith and a high-level delegation arrived in Cambodia at 9:30 a.m on Thursday for a two-day official visit from 12-13 September 2019, at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

During the bilateral meeting held at the Peace Palace, the two leaders decided to promote bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Khieu Kanharith, Cambodian information minister.

Prime Minister of Laos will preside over the signing of several documents and joint press releases.

Related posts