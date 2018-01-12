Cambodia-Laos Officially Sign Agreement on High Voltage Transmission Line Construction

Source: FN

Keo Rattanak, a government delegation in charge of Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC), on January 11, 2018, signed a contract for the construction of a 500 KV voltage transmission line, a backbone for the national network and sub-regional connectivity.

The agreement was signed with Lu WinJin, General Director of Chennai Solar Hunter Corporation for $117 million concessional loan.

The signing ceremony was held at the Peace Palace, presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Keo Rattanak told Fresh News that the project to build the 500 KV high voltage transmission line is the second project, while the first line is under construction in Sihanoukville.

Keo said the project to build a high voltage electricity grid is scheduled to complete in three years, starting in 2019.

This transmission line project will link Cambodia’s electricity of Cambodia’s Stung Treng province to Champasak province in Laos and link from Kratie province to the national grid.

Keo Rattanak claimed that this high voltage transmission line would allow Cambodia and Laos to trade electricity with each other, reduce electricity cost, promote investment, create jobs, and income for the people, and stabilize the electricity supply.

On January 11, Cambodia and China also signed a concessional loan agreement for a 230 KV high voltage transmission line.

The signing ceremony was held between Aun Porn Moniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Lei Lanker, President of Export-Import Bank of China.

