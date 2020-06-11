Cambodia, India Discuss Joint Efforts in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, had a telephone conversion with his Indian counterpart H.E. Narendra Modi, in the evening of June 10.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this afternoon, the conversation mainly focused on the joint efforts in fighting COVID-19 and on bilateral and regional relations.

H.E. Modi expressed delight in speaking with Samdech Techo Hun Sen who is a friend of India, as the world is engaged in fighting COVID-19. He praised Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Royal Government of Cambodia for achieving effective control of the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby serving as a model for the world.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister commended the efforts of H.E. Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India in fighting against COVID-19 and also extended his deep condolences for the loss of many Indian lives to this disease.

The two Prime Ministers thanked each other for the attention and facilities provided to enable the repatriation of their respective nationals stranded in both countries. On June 12, 2020, a chartered flight will bring 60 Cambodian nationals, including some students from India to Cambodia. Around 280 Indian nationals will return home this week, some of them already left Phnom Penh on the morning of June 11, while the rest will depart from Cambodia on June 19.

The two leaders concurred that the process toward post COVID-19 socio-economic recovery would require greater international cooperation and coordination more than ever before. They also vowed to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with the Prime Minister of India viewing Cambodia as an important part of India’s Act East Policy. Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen spoke highly of India’s important international role and humanitarian gesture as well as India’s capacity to produce and supply medicines to around 130 countries in the last two months.

The two leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen regional cooperation, including in the ASEAN-India and Mekong-India frameworks. On cultural and archeological cooperation, H.E. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the confidence that has been placed on India’s co-chairmanship of the International Coordinating Committee for the Restoration and Development of the Preah Vihear Temple of Cambodia.

The two leaders expressed hope and wished for the two countries, in the spirit of mutual assistance, to successfully get through the current serious crisis.

