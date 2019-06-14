Cambodia-Hungary Sign Three Documents

Source: FN

Cambodia-Hungary sign three key documents to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Three agreements are as follows (a) Agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of Hungary on Economic Cooperation; (b) Education Exchange Program between the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary for 2020-2022; and (c) a Memorandum of Understanding Human Resource Development Cooperation between Cambodian National Institute of Tourism and the University of Milton Friedman University in Hungary.

The signing ceremony was held during Premier Hun Sen’s courtesy call on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on 13 June 2019, part of an official visit to Hungary.

The Kingdom of Cambodia and Hungary established diplomatic ties on 20 September 1956 but was interrupted Phnom Penh fell into Khmer Rouge regime in 1975.

