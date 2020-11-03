Cambodia, Hungary Reach Three Cooperation Deals

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of Hungary this afternoon signed three different deals, during the official visit of H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Cambodia.

The signing ceremony took place at the Peace Palace under the witness of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The first signed document is the Air Service Agreement between the Government of Cambodia and the Government of Hungary signed by H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) and H.E. Péter Szijjártó.

The second, a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary on Cooperation, was inked by H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and H.E. Péter Szijjártó.

The third is the Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Water Management between Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Ministry of Interior of Hungary signed by H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology and H.E. Péter Szijjártó.

H.E. Péter Szijjártó’s official visit in Cambodia will further expand and strengthen the traditionally close relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

