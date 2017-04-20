Cambodia To Host the World Championships Petanque 2019

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has allowed Cambodia to host the World Championships Petanque in 2019.

The Cambodian premier gave the green light when he presided over here this afternoon the congratulatory ceremony for Ms. Ouk Sreymom who won a gold medal at the World Championships Petanque 2017 held in Ghent, Belgium from April 13 to 16.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his hope that Cambodia will win more gold medals at this upcoming world competition.

Ms. Ouk Sreymom was named the new petanque world champion after defeating her Tunisian counterpart, Mouna Beji, 13-07 at the final round of Singles Ladies category, while Mr. Nhem Bora and Ms. Sreang Sorakhim lost to their Tunisian counterparts in the Doubles Mixed category, thus getting a silver medal.

At the congratulatory ceremony, Samdech Techo Prime Minister handed over honorary decorations and cash awards to Ms. Ouk Sreymom and her coach. Mr. Nhem Bora and Ms. Sreang Sorakhim and their coach also got a cash award each.

Besides, the premier called on all the athletes to be well prepared for the Southeast Asian Games in 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia.

Ms. Ouk Sreymom is the third Cambodian athlete who obtained this world recognition after Mr. Sok Chan Mean who finished atop his competitors at the 47th World Championships in Madagascar in 2016, and Ms. Ke Leng who won her first and second championships in 2013 in France and in 2015 in Thailand.

