Cambodia To Host WEF on ASEAN on May 10-12, 2017

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced the exact date for the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia.

“I’d like to inform our beloved compatriots that the WEF on ASEAN will take place in Phnom Penh, from May 10 to 12, 2017. This is the reason why I was not in the country for many days […],” said the premier in a Facebook post.

This is another pride for Cambodia to host such a forum on our homeland, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen went on to say that this morning, he woke up at 5:00 for Zurich for a flight back home, after completing so much work in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland.

According to his message, Prime Minister Hun Sen will arrive in Phnom Penh on Sunday morning.

