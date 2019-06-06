Cambodia to Host the UPF Asia Pacific Summit 2019

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to host Asia Pacific Summit 2019 of the Universal Peace Federation–UPF on 19-20 November 2019, speaking in a meeting with Jose de Venecia, president of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The first UPF Asia Pacific Summit 2018 was held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 30 November to 3 December 2018. The theme of the summit was, “Addressing the Critical Challenges of Our Time: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values”, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, and other regional leaders.

The UPF, founded in 2005, is an international and interfaith network of individuals and entities, including representatives from various governments, parliaments, civil society, the private sector, committed to achieving world peace, freedom, harmony, cooperation, and prosperity.

