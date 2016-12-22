Cambodia To Host 2017 International Business Summit in February

Source: AKP

The International Business Chamber of Cambodia (IBC) will host the 2017 International Business Summit in February next year, according to a recent IBC’s press release.

The two-day event, Feb. 14-15, 2017, will be officially opened by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and is expected to attract hundreds of visitors to come to the Cambodian capital.

It will be a major business and investment conference in Phnom Penh bringing together top government officials, captains of industry and potential investors in the Kingdom.

When it comes to economic growth, Cambodia is an unparalleled success story in Southeast Asia and events like the International Business Summit and the World Economic Forum are a sure sign that Cambodia is opening her doors to top-level businesses, said IBC Chairman Bretton Sciaroni.

“The International Business Chamber of Cambodia is offering the opportunity for overseas companies to come together with Cambodian political and economic leaders to explore the country’s continuing economic development, to meet with potential partners and to discover their own Cambodian success story,” he said.

Past IBC investment conferences have attracted high profile industry leaders and entrepreneurs with an interest in investing in Cambodia and have offered unique insights into the Kingdom’s fast growing economy and direct access to the key players in the Cambodian government and the private sector.

