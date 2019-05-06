Cambodia Holds Annual Dialogue with Development Partners under United Nations

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, held an annual dialogue with development partners under the United Nations led by Ms. Pauline Tamesis, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Cambodia.

Ms. Pauline Tamesis congratulated Cambodia for holding the fifth annual dialogue – a platform for Cambodia to present her socio-economic development and achievements of Sustainable Development Goals.

The dialogue focuses on three main topics, including social protection; data for development; and national report monitoring and evaluation that Cambodia prepared for the United Nations in July.

Regarding social protection, UN delegations raised institutional capacity building; finance and social protection; and equality. Prime Minister informed the delegations that Cambodia has reduced poverty rate to below 10% in 2018 compared to 50% in 1992 and absolute poverty in 1979; provided social security funds to garment workers, particularly pregnant women; reduced electricity cost; and developed infrastructure and irrigation systems in rural areas.

The Premier pledged to expand national budget, improve the quality of expenditure, and strengthen institutional capacity.

Cambodia confirmed to attend UN meetings in New York in the upcoming July as requested by the delegations.

