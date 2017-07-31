Cambodia To Hold the 6th National Election on July 29 Next Year

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia will organise the next general elections on July 29, 2018, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on July 28, 2017.

Sunday July 29, 2018 will be the date for the sixth parliamentary election, it said.

The previous national election was held on Sunday July 28, 2013 with the participation of eight political parties, including the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, the royalist FUNCINPEC Party, the League for Democracy Party, the Cambodian Nationality Party; the Democratic Republic Party; the Khmer Anti-Poverty Party; and the Khmer Economic Development Party.

