I would like to congratulate and appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture in gaining, for Cambodian mangoes, China market access, which, on 9 June 2020, Cambodia and China, officially signed the “Demand Requirement Agreement of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) for Export of Fresh Mangoes from Cambodia to China”.

I would also like to thank the Chinese ambassador and officials involved in pushing to reach an agreement today. This is good news for farmers, orchard owners and businessmen who are investing in mangoes business, in which fruits have been left to perish as price dips drastically.

According to the news, 20 traders have applied for registration of mangoes orchards and packaging locations on 21,286 hectares land area for exporting fresh mangoes to China . After the General Department of Agriculture’s inspection and evaluation of those orchards and packaging locations, we hope exporting mangoes will commence soon.

Exporting mangoes to China will provide more jobs and income for our people, especially at a time when our country is facing Covid-19 pandemic. I encourage our farmers and businessmen to develop higher quality farming techniques and establish proper packaging factories so that fresh mangoes packaging will ensure higher benefits. The most important thing about exporting Cambodian mangoes to China is to follow Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement that is acceptable overseas./.

Related posts