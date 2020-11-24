Cambodia Donates 2 Million Masks and Other Medical Materials to Myanmar

Source: AKP

The Kingdom of Cambodia has announced to donate 2 million facemasks and some other medical materials to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

“In the spirit of our long-standing friendship and solidarity and in joining hands with Your Excellency’s efforts in prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to provide a donation of 2 million masks and other medical facilities, […], to the Government and the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” wrote Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia in a letter dated Nov. 24 to H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

H.E. Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, has been designated to bring the above donation to Nay Pyi Taw on Nov. 26, 2020 through a special flight, he added.

“With our collective effort, I strongly believe that we will succeed in the fight against Covid-19, and we will emerge stronger together,” underlined the Cambodian Premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the bilateral and regional frameworks to bring about more tangible benefits for the two countries as well as greater prosperity for the ASEAN community.

The donation include 2,000,000 facemasks, 100,000 fabric facemasks, 20,000 masks N95, 20,000 goggles, 20,000 PPE sets, 500 units of intra temperature manual check, 20,000 face shields, 20 ventilator machines for ICU Set, 20 patient monitors+accessories model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of safety plastic boots PR, and 2,000 units of hand liquid soap.

Related posts