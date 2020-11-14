Cambodia to Donate 2 Million Facemasks and Medical Supplies to Lao PDR

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, announced to donate 2 million facemasks, 20,000 N95 masks, and some medical supplies to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made when H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Lao PDR, this afternoon made a phone call to the Cambodian Premier to ask about his health condition and that of his spouse Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, being in self-quarantine at their residence, according to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

H.E. Mrs. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health will bring the donated facemasks and medical supplies by airplane to Lao PDR next Monday.

Through the phone conversation, both Prime Ministers also discussed about the cooperation in combating COVID-19.

The medical supplies include 20,000 Goggles, 20,000 PPE Sets, 500 units of Intra Temperature Manual Check, 20,000 Face Shields, 20 Ventilator Machines for ICU Set, 20 Patient monitors+Accessories Model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of Safety Plastic Boots PR, and 2,000 units of Hand liquid soap.

