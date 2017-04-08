Cambodia To Continue Supporting One China Policy

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has affirmed that Cambodia will continue to support the One China Policy.

The premier reiterated the Kingdom’s irreversible stance while receiving a courtesy call from visiting H.E. Ms. Sun Chunlan, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon, according to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has stuck to the just policy of defending regional stability and ASEAN-China strategic partnership for the interests of Cambodia-China and ASEAN-China, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

H.E. Ms. Sun Chunlan lauded the progress in Cambodia in the past recent years, especially in Phnom Penh and conveyed greetings from the Chinese top leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

She also suggested the exchange of visit between both countries’ high-level delegations, the increase of bilateral dialogue on topics of mutual interests, and the continuation of youth exchange programme. In addition, she invited the Cambodian premier to attend the One Belt One Road Conference, and the CPC in Dialogue with the World 2017.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister welcomed the suggestions as they will further tighten the bilateral relations as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between Cambodia and China.

He expressed profound thanks to China for her contribution to the development of Cambodia, stressing that China’s assistance does not only for the development, but also for the strengthening of political sovereignty in the Kingdom.

Related posts